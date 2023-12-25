Pak chief selector Riaz assures Babar he won’t be rested for NZ T20I series

This came after the two senior cricketers expressed concern over media reports that the selection panel was planning to rest them for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand starting on January 12 at Auckland

Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz has reportedly assured Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan that they will not arbitrarily be excluded from upcoming games.

“Wahab assured Babar and Rizwan they remained the backbone of the Pakistan team and their selection for the five-match T20I series confirmed this. So, they had nothing to worry about,” the source said.

