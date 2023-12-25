Breaking News
Mumbai cop killed after his throat gets slit by kite string in Vakola
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases; nine of them JN.1 infections
Maharashtra: Seven college students booked for attacking, injuring teen in Thane
Mumbai: Man killed, five injured in firing in Chunabhatti
WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pak chief selector Riaz assures Babar he wont be rested for NZ T20I series

Pak chief selector Riaz assures Babar he won’t be rested for NZ T20I series

Updated on: 25 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

This came after the two senior cricketers expressed concern over media reports that the selection panel was planning to rest them for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand starting on January 12 at Auckland

Pak chief selector Riaz assures Babar he won’t be rested for NZ T20I series

Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Pak chief selector Riaz assures Babar he won’t be rested for NZ T20I series
x
00:00

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz has reportedly assured Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan that they will not arbitrarily be excluded from upcoming games. 


Also Read: Lack of emphasis on University cricket hurting Mumbai: Vengsarkar


This came after the two senior cricketers expressed concern over media reports that the selection panel was planning to rest them for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand starting on January 12 at Auckland. 


“Wahab assured Babar and Rizwan they remained the backbone of the Pakistan team and their selection for the five-match T20I series confirmed this. So, they had nothing to worry about,” the source said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Babar Azam test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK