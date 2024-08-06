Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > I want my own sneaker Lyles

I want my own sneaker: Lyles

Updated on: 06 August,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

Dead serious. I want a sneaker. There ain’t no money in spikes. Even Michael Johnson didn’t have his own sneaker

I want my own sneaker: Lyles

Noah Lyles. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
I want my own sneaker: Lyles
x
00:00

Noah Lyles wants his thrilling Olympic 100m victory to have a transformative effect on his sport in USA—starting with a company putting his name on his own branded shoe, like NBA great Jordan’s Nike deal. “I want my own shoe. I want my own trainer. 


Dead serious. I want a sneaker. There ain’t no money in spikes. Even Michael Johnson didn’t have his own sneaker. Given how many medals we bring back, our notoriety, the fact it hasn’t happened is crazy to me. So that [shoe] needs to happen,” said Lyles.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 athletics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK