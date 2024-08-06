Dead serious. I want a sneaker. There ain’t no money in spikes. Even Michael Johnson didn’t have his own sneaker

Noah Lyles. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article I want my own sneaker: Lyles x 00:00

Noah Lyles wants his thrilling Olympic 100m victory to have a transformative effect on his sport in USA—starting with a company putting his name on his own branded shoe, like NBA great Jordan’s Nike deal. “I want my own shoe. I want my own trainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dead serious. I want a sneaker. There ain’t no money in spikes. Even Michael Johnson didn’t have his own sneaker. Given how many medals we bring back, our notoriety, the fact it hasn’t happened is crazy to me. So that [shoe] needs to happen,” said Lyles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever