"If you can dream big, you can achieve big": Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker

Shooter Manu Bhaker during a felicitation event in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Crisscrossing the country since returning from Paris with two historic Olympic medals, ace shooter Manu Bhaker was in the southern metropolis on Tuesday, exhorting students to try making a career out of sports as it offers “a beautiful life”.

Manu, 22, scripted history in Paris by becoming the first Indian athlete post Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, more than making up for her forgettable games debut in Tokyo three years ago.

Tokyo disappointment

“My journey, coming from the Tokyo Olympics, it was very difficult for me to be confident again. I was World No. 2, but I did not do good in it,” a garlanded Manu said after being felicitated by the Velammal Nexus School here.

“I know the taste of losing and then winning. It’s the beauty of sports. One competition you lose, and you can win the other. But, it would only happen if you put in hard work.”

Urging young students to take up sports as career options, Manu emphasised on “dreaming big” and “hard work”.

‘Put in a lot of hard work’

“To achieve the goal, we must put in a lot of hard work and effort. It doesn’t always start with aiming for something big, you also have to work to achieve it. If you can dream big, you can achieve big. So, always start by dreaming big.

“I always tell myself that no matter if I win or lose in any competition, I’ll always be very confident and hold myself high and together, and be very confident.

“We have many career options. You don’t have to become a doctor or an engineer. Sports life is a beautiful life. From financial support to any kind of it, you get everything in sports,” she asserted.

Manu, who won a bronze each in the women’s 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event — where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh — weighed in on the role of her parents in inspiring her.

Mum’s an inspiration

“My inspiration came from my mother. She made me the way I am today. She told me to take inspiration, but not to become like anyone else. Without parents’ support, a child cannot do much,” Manu said.

