Incredible feeling for Iga Swiatek to be on TIME 100 most influential people list

Iga Swiatek

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek, 21, felt honoured that her name features on TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2023. Last summer, the World No. 1 organised a charity event for Ukraine in Krakow.

“I have never thought that something like this will happen to me. Thank you @TIME for this incredible honour and recognition. And thank you @MikaelaShiffrin for your words. It means a lot,” Swiatek tweeted recently.

Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the greatest skiers ever, wrote in her post why Swiatek deserves to be on the list. “When Iga Swiatek plays tennis, three things come to mind: beauty, power, and truth,” wrote Shiffrin.