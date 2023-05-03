India archers assured of four medals at Asia Cup

The top-seeded Indian men’s recurve team of Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke and Jayanta Talukdar eliminated hosts ’ Uzbekistan’s Chen Yao Yuy, Mirjalol Karorov and Amirkhan Sadikov 6-0 in the semi-final

Indian archers made a flying start to their campaign in the Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament, advancing to the finals of all four team events in the recurve and compound sections, here on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Indian men’s recurve team of Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke and Jayanta Talukdar eliminated hosts ’ Uzbekistan’s Chen Yao Yuy, Mirjalol Karorov and Amirkhan Sadikov 6-0 in the semi-final.

