India archers assured of four medals at Asia Cup

Updated on: 03 May,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Tashkent
PTI

Top

The top-seeded Indian men’s recurve team of Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke and Jayanta Talukdar eliminated hosts ’ Uzbekistan’s Chen Yao Yuy, Mirjalol Karorov and Amirkhan Sadikov 6-0 in the semi-final

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Indian archers made a flying start to their campaign in the Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament, advancing to the finals of all four team events in the recurve and compound sections, here on Tuesday.


The top-seeded Indian men’s recurve team of Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke and Jayanta Talukdar eliminated hosts ’ Uzbekistan’s Chen Yao Yuy, Mirjalol Karorov and Amirkhan Sadikov 6-0 in the semi-final.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

