Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India archers make QF exit in compound events

India archers make QF exit in compound events

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Shanghai
PTI |

Top

The third-seeded Indian women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Avneet Kaur lost to Turkey, seeded sixth, 228-231.

India archers make QF exit in compound events

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India archers make QF exit in compound events
x
00:00

The Indian men’s and women’s compound teams crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 on Wednesday. The third-seeded Indian women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Avneet Kaur lost to Turkey, seeded sixth, 228-231.


The fifth-seeded men’s team of Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav and Prathamesh Jawkar also went out of the medal race, going down to Mexico 231-234. The mixed pair of Deotale and Jyothi Surekha, the World Cup Stage 1 winners, still remain in the fray in the compound team event.



Also Read: Jyothi fails to replicate heroics from Stage 1, slips to 6th at World Cup Stage 2


Meanwhile, the recurve qualifications got underway where the female archers outshone their male counterparts. Simranjeet Kaur (seventh, 648 points) finished inside top-10, while teenager Bhajan Kaur was the next best among the Indians, securing 17th place (638).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK