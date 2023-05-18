India archers make QF exit in compound events

The third-seeded Indian women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Avneet Kaur lost to Turkey, seeded sixth, 228-231.

The Indian men’s and women’s compound teams crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 on Wednesday. The third-seeded Indian women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Avneet Kaur lost to Turkey, seeded sixth, 228-231.

The fifth-seeded men’s team of Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav and Prathamesh Jawkar also went out of the medal race, going down to Mexico 231-234. The mixed pair of Deotale and Jyothi Surekha, the World Cup Stage 1 winners, still remain in the fray in the compound team event.

Meanwhile, the recurve qualifications got underway where the female archers outshone their male counterparts. Simranjeet Kaur (seventh, 648 points) finished inside top-10, while teenager Bhajan Kaur was the next best among the Indians, securing 17th place (638).

