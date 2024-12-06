Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India bag six medals at World Pickleball Championship in Hong Kong

India bag six medals at World Pickleball Championship in Hong Kong

Updated on: 06 December,2024 07:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The duo of Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare clinched the gold medal in the 19+ open mixed doubles category in the November 29-December 1 meet. Kuldip Mahajan won a silver partnering South Korea's Kim Eung Gwon in the 19+ open mixed doubles

India bag six medals at World Pickleball Championship in Hong Kong

Representation image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
India bag six medals at World Pickleball Championship in Hong Kong
x
00:00

India produced a stellar performance at the Hong Kong leg of the World Pickleball Championship, securing a total of six medals, including one gold, three silvers, and two bronze.


The duo of Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare clinched the gold medal in the 19+ open mixed doubles category in the November 29-December 1 meet.


Kuldip Mahajan won a silver partnering South Korea's Kim Eung Gwon in the 19+ open mixed doubles.


Also Read: IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Jaiswal's duck, Starc's fifer, know what all happened on Day 1

Vanshik Kapadia (19+ open men's singles) and Karina Aditya Dwipayani and Vrushali Thakare (19+ open women's doubles) were the other two silver-medallists.

The Indian contingent also brought home two bronze medals, with Isha Lakhani and Roos Van Reek finishing on the podium in the 19+ open women's doubles category.

Mayur Patil teamed up with Neilson Chen in the 19+ open mixed doubles for India's second bronze.

This performance builds on India's strong showing at the World Pickleball Championship's India leg in November, where the country claimed a rich haul of 28 medals, including 11 gold.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news Indian Sports News Sports Sports Update india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK