India bag six medals at World Pickleball Championship in Hong Kong

India produced a stellar performance at the Hong Kong leg of the World Pickleball Championship, securing a total of six medals, including one gold, three silvers, and two bronze.

The duo of Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare clinched the gold medal in the 19+ open mixed doubles category in the November 29-December 1 meet.

Kuldip Mahajan won a silver partnering South Korea's Kim Eung Gwon in the 19+ open mixed doubles.

Vanshik Kapadia (19+ open men's singles) and Karina Aditya Dwipayani and Vrushali Thakare (19+ open women's doubles) were the other two silver-medallists.

The Indian contingent also brought home two bronze medals, with Isha Lakhani and Roos Van Reek finishing on the podium in the 19+ open women's doubles category.

Mayur Patil teamed up with Neilson Chen in the 19+ open mixed doubles for India's second bronze.

This performance builds on India's strong showing at the World Pickleball Championship's India leg in November, where the country claimed a rich haul of 28 medals, including 11 gold.

