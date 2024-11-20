Vice-captain Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 48th minute while Lalaremsiami struck from field play in the 56th minute for India, who had plenty of scoring chances including 13 penalty corners

India’s Navneet Kaur (extreme left) celebrates her goal against Japan with teammates in Rajgir yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India beat Japan 2-0, to face China in final x 00:00

Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and defeated Japan 2-0 to enter the final of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

Vice-captain Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 48th minute while Lalaremsiami struck from field play in the 56th minute for India, who had plenty of scoring chances including 13 penalty corners.

India will face China, whom they defeated in the league stages, in the final on Wednesday. Earlier, China beat Malaysia 3-1 in the first semi-final. Malaysia will take on Japan in the third-fourth place match, while Korea finished fifth after beating Thailand 3-0 in the fifth-sixth place classification match.

