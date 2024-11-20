Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India beat Japan 2 0 to face China in final

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Rajgir (Bihar)
PTI |

Vice-captain Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 48th minute while Lalaremsiami struck from field play in the 56th minute for India, who had plenty of scoring chances including 13 penalty corners

India’s Navneet Kaur (extreme left) celebrates her goal against Japan with teammates in Rajgir yesterday. Pic/PTI

Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and defeated Japan 2-0 to enter the final of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Tuesday.


Vice-captain Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 48th minute while Lalaremsiami struck from field play in the 56th minute for India, who had plenty of scoring chances including 13 penalty corners.


India will face China, whom they defeated in the league stages, in the final on Wednesday. Earlier, China beat Malaysia 3-1 in the first semi-final. Malaysia will take on Japan in the third-fourth place match, while Korea finished fifth after beating Thailand 3-0 in the fifth-sixth place classification match.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

