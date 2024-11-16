Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > ACT India women stun China 3 0 to book semi final berth

ACT: India women stun China 3-0 to book semi-final berth

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  Rajgir (Bihar)
PTI |

Top

India scored two field goals through Sangita Kumari (32nd miniute) and skipper Salima Tete (37th) before tournament’s highest scorer Deepika (60th) converted a penalty corner in the final minute

ACT: India women stun China 3-0 to book semi-final berth

India players celebrate a goal during their Asian Champions Trophy match against China in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
ACT: India women stun China 3-0 to book semi-final berth
x
00:00

Defending champions India stunned Olympic silver medallist China 2-0 to seal a semi-final spot at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Saturday.


India scored two field goals through Sangita Kumari (32nd miniute) and skipper Salima Tete (37th) before tournament’s highest scorer Deepika (60th) converted a penalty corner in the final minute.


Also Read: India eye more goals vs Thailand


The win against world No. 6 China was India’s fourth consecutive win in the tournament. The hosts are now on top of the standings with eight points from four games.

China have dropped to the second place with six points from four matches. India will square off their round robin campaign against Japan on Sunday. The top four teams from the six team continental tournament will qualify for the semi-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian womens hockey team hockey hockey news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK