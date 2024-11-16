ACT: India women stun China 3-0 to book semi-final berth

India scored two field goals through Sangita Kumari (32nd miniute) and skipper Salima Tete (37th) before tournament’s highest scorer Deepika (60th) converted a penalty corner in the final minute

India players celebrate a goal during their Asian Champions Trophy match against China in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Defending champions India stunned Olympic silver medallist China 2-0 to seal a semi-final spot at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Saturday.

India scored two field goals through Sangita Kumari (32nd miniute) and skipper Salima Tete (37th) before tournament’s highest scorer Deepika (60th) converted a penalty corner in the final minute.

The win against world No. 6 China was India’s fourth consecutive win in the tournament. The hosts are now on top of the standings with eight points from four games.

China have dropped to the second place with six points from four matches. India will square off their round robin campaign against Japan on Sunday. The top four teams from the six team continental tournament will qualify for the semi-finals.

