India edge out France; enter Last Four

Updated on: 25 November,2022 09:08 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
After the two sets of matches were shared by the teams by a 3-1 margin, the Indians won the blitz tie-break 2.5-.1.5. 

Representation pic


India defeated France in a thrilling tie-breaker to enter the semifinals of the FIDE World Team Chess Championship


After the two sets of matches were shared by the teams by a 3-1 margin, the Indians won the blitz tie-break 2.5-.1.5. 



Nihal Sarin and SL Narayanan did the star turn with victories over Jules Moussard and Laurent Fressinet respectively early on Thursday.


Vidit Gujrathi held the top French star Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to a draw in 45 moves while the experienced K Sasikiran was beaten by Maxime Lagarde in 55 moves but the wins by Sarin and Narayanan did the trick.

