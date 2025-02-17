India eves lose to England via shootout

Navneet also scored India’s only goal in the shootout. For England, Lily Walker and Sophie Hamilton were on target in the shootout

The Indian women’s hockey team fought back twice before going down 1-2 in the penalty shootout against England after both teams finished 2-2 in regulation time of their FIH Pro League match on Sunday.

Paige Gillot (40th minute) and Tessa Howard (56th) scored from penalty corners for England in regulation time, while India’s goals came from Navneet Kaur (53rd) and Rutuja Dadoso Pisal (57th). Kaur scored a penalty stroke while Rutuja struck a field goal. Navneet also scored India’s only goal in the shootout. For England, Lily Walker and Sophie Hamilton were on target in the shootout.

