India eves lose to England via shootout

Updated on: 17 February,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Navneet also scored India’s only goal in the shootout. For England, Lily Walker and Sophie Hamilton were on target in the shootout

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Indian women’s hockey team fought back twice before going down 1-2 in the penalty shootout against England after both teams finished 2-2 in regulation time of their FIH Pro League match on Sunday.


Paige Gillot (40th minute) and Tessa Howard (56th) scored from penalty corners for England in regulation time, while India’s goals came from Navneet Kaur (53rd) and Rutuja Dadoso Pisal (57th). Kaur scored a penalty stroke while Rutuja struck a field goal. Navneet also scored India’s only goal in the shootout. For England, Lily Walker and Sophie Hamilton were on target in the shootout.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


