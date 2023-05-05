India eye ten golds, mixed teams in ongoing Asia Cup finals

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 May,2023 09:27 AM IST  |  Tashkent
PTI |

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Continuing their dominance, Indian archers stormed into the finals of the recurve and compound mixed pair sections in the ongoing Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament, here on Thursday.


Also Read: India archers assured of four medals at Asia Cup



Indian archers have thus made finals in all the 10 sections in the continental showpiece. The second-seeded mixed pair duo of Mrinal Chauhan and Sangeeta, eliminated Uzbekistan 5-4 (36-37, 36-35, 39-36, 37-39) in the semi-finals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

