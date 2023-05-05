India eye ten golds, mixed teams in ongoing Asia Cup finals

Indian archers have thus made finals in all the 10 sections in the continental showpiece. The second-seeded mixed pair duo of Mrinal Chauhan and Sangeeta, eliminated Uzbekistan 5-4 (36-37, 36-35, 39-36, 37-39) in the semi-finals

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Continuing their dominance, Indian archers stormed into the finals of the recurve and compound mixed pair sections in the ongoing Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament, here on Thursday.

