India eye better PC conversion vs Ireland

Harmanpreet Singh. Pic/Hockey India

From inconsistent performances to a poor rate of penalty corner conversion, India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh has plenty to worry when his team takes on Ireland in the FIH Pro League here on Friday.

Having ended 2024 on a high following their Paris Olympics bronze-winning show and a bagful of accolades at the FIH annual awards, the Indians are finding it difficult to gather momentum and perform consistently in the ongoing league.

The hosts opened the tournament with a 1-3 defeat to Spain, bounced back with a 2-0 win against them last weekend but were outplayed 1-4 by Germany.

Meanwhile, having registered just one victory in four games so far, an inconsistent Indian women’s hockey team will look to turn around its fortunes when it takes on Germany in an FIH Pro League match here on Friday.

