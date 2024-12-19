India face Pakistan in kho kho World Cup opener on Jan 13

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI



As many as 24 countries have confirmed their participation in the week-long event (January 13-19), which will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital and at the Noida Indoor Stadium

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Hosts India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the inaugural kho kho World Cup on January 13, the organisers announced on Wednesday.


As many as 24 countries have confirmed their participation in the week-long event (January 13-19), which will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital and at the Noida Indoor Stadium.


“The league matches will start on January 13. There will be an opening ceremony on that day and after that the most exciting match of the season, the match between India and Pakistan men’s teams will be played,” Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra said during a media interaction.


The tournament will see 21 men’s and 20 women’s teams competing for the top prize.

