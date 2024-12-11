The badminton tournament added to the excitement on Day 10, with Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali, showcasing their dominance with two golds, four silvers, and 22 points, solidifying their position at the top of the overall leaderboard

Representational Image

Listen to this article SFA Championships 2024 Mumbai: Gripping Finals in Football, Kho Kho Bring Thrills on Day 10 x 00:00

SFA Championships 2024 Mumbai witnessed competitive football finals that highlighted the skill and determination of the city’s young athletes on Day 10. In the boys’ U-18 category, Podar International School (IB&CIE), Santacruz, secured a well-earned victory against K J Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce, claiming the gold medal. Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-14 final, Nahar International School, Powai, narrowly defeated Oberoi International School, Goregaon, to take the top spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The badminton tournament added to the excitement on Day 10, with Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali, showcasing their dominance with two golds, four silvers, and 22 points, solidifying their position at the top of the overall leaderboard. Wednesday also marked ‘Coach Day,’ a celebration to honour coaches’ dedication and hard work, underlining their role in building future champions.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane's power strokes help Mumbai qualify for SMAT semi-finals

Sports For All (SFA) continues to revolutionise grassroots sports by professionalising, organising, and monetising opportunities for young athletes. This year's championships, running until December 12th, have attracted over 21,000 participants from 790 schools, aged between 3 and 18, marking a milestone in the event’s growth.

Day 10 of the Championships also saw the continuation of basketball, throwball, and volleyball tournaments and the start of kho kho. The girls u-14 category witnessed fierce competition in kho kho on Wednesday, with R.F Naik Vidyalaya And Jr College, Koparkhairane, winning the gold medal after defeating Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir, Bandra, in the final.

With a day to go in the Championships in Mumbai, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali, leads the medal table with 271 points, 120 better off than its closest competitor. In second place is Oberoi International School, Goregaon, with 156 points, while Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan International School, Malad, round out the top three with 136 points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.