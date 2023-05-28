FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League: India go down 2-4 to Great Britain

Timothy Nurse struck a field goal for Great Britain in the sixth minute, while Harmanpreet equalised for India from a penalty corner in the 13th minute.

India’s PR Sreejesh stops a stroke from Great Britain’s Zachary Wallace

A lacklustre India suffered their second successive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League, going down to dominant hosts Great Britain 2-4 here on Saturday. Timothy Nurse struck a field goal for Great Britain in the sixth minute, while Harmanpreet equalised for India from a penalty corner in the 13th minute.

Sorsby Thomas scored Britain’s second in the 31st minute, helping them regain the lead before Lee Morton came up with an excellent goal on the 33rd minute after catching the Indians napping.

Harmanpreet reduced the deficit for India with his second goal of the day—this one too from a penalty corner— in the 42nd minute, the strike helping him become the all-time top-scorer in the Pro League with 35 goals.

Bandurak Nicholas regained England’s two-goal lead with his 53rd minute strike at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre, and India could not put up a fight from there. India had lost to Belgium 1-2 on Friday. Meanwhile, Indian women’s hockey team registered 2-1 win over Australia ‘A; in the fifth and final game of its tour Down Under.

