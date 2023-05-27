Mumbai Hockey League: Champions Training Centre rout MSP 6-0

The Maharashtra State Police outfit put up a dogged performance and denied the superior CTC team from scoring a goal in the first quarter.

Champions Training Centre (CTC) charged to a facile 6-0 win over Maharashtra State Police (MSP) in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League at the Don Bosco High School Hockey Turf, Matunga, on Friday evening.

The Maharashtra State Police outfit put up a dogged performance and denied the superior CTC team from scoring a goal in the first quarter. However, CTC broke the opponents’ resistance with Raj Patil and Aditya Rasal scoring a goal each and give their team a 2-0 half-time lead.

After change of ends, CTC struck one more goal through Affan Yusuf in the third quarter, before Raj Patil, Akshay Avhad and Rasal contributed one each in the fourth quarter to

complete the tally.

