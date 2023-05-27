Breaking News
Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue
Belarusian, 19, locked up, beaten and sexually abused by internet BF
Santacruz murder case: Did caretaker with criminal record get all-clear from cops?
Mumbai: Did slain leopard swim across creek?
Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mumbai Hockey League Champions Training Centre rout MSP 6 0

Mumbai Hockey League: Champions Training Centre rout MSP 6-0

Updated on: 27 May,2023 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The Maharashtra State Police outfit put up a dogged performance and denied the superior CTC team from scoring a goal in the first quarter.

Mumbai Hockey League: Champions Training Centre rout MSP 6-0

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai Hockey League: Champions Training Centre rout MSP 6-0
x
00:00

Champions Training Centre (CTC) charged to a facile 6-0 win over Maharashtra State Police (MSP) in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League at the Don Bosco High School Hockey Turf, Matunga, on Friday evening.


The Maharashtra State Police outfit put up a dogged performance and denied the superior CTC team from scoring a goal in the first quarter. However, CTC broke the opponents’ resistance with Raj Patil and Aditya Rasal scoring a goal each and give their team a 2-0 half-time lead.


Also Read: Hockey Men's Junior Asia Cup: India aim to qualify for World Cup as they begin campaign against Chinese Taipei


After change of ends, CTC struck one more goal through Affan Yusuf in the third quarter, before Raj Patil, Akshay Avhad and Rasal contributed one each in the fourth quarter to 
complete the tally.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news hockey hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK