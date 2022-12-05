×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India go down 4 5 to Australia lose series 1 4

India go down 4-5 to Australia, lose series 1-4

Updated on: 05 December,2022 08:43 AM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

Top

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (24th, 60th), Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) scored for India

India go down 4-5 to Australia, lose series 1-4

Representation pic


India suffered a 4-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in the fifth and final hockey Test to lose the series 1-4 here on Sunday. Tom Wickham (2nd, 17th) scored a brace for Australia, while Aran Zalewski (30th, Jacob Anderson (40th) and Jake Whetton (54th) were the other goal getters for the home team. 


Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (24th, 60th), Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) scored for India. India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next match 4-3. The visitors lost the fourth game 1-5.



Also Read: Harmanpreet Singh: We can avoid getting cards


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india australia Harmanpreet Singh sports news hockey

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK