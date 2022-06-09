India hockey teams leave for Europe

Both the Indian teams will take on hosts Belgium in double-headers on June 11 and 12

Representative Image

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams left for Brussels on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League scheduled to be held on June 11 and 12.

Both the Indian teams will take on hosts Belgium in double-headers on June 11 and 12. The Indian women’s team is currently the third spot in the FIH Pro League table with 22 points from eight games.

They are only behind table leaders Argentina (38 points) and the Netherlands (second position, 26 points). The Indian men are in second spot, just three points behind top-placed Netherlands.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever