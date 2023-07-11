India juniors lose mixed team event to Indonesia in Asia Badminton Championships

Ayush Shetty then lost his boys’ singles match 21-18, 15-21, 19-21 to Alwi Farhan.

India suffered a 1-3 defeat to Indonesia to sign off their mixed team event campaign at the quarter-final stage of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

In the mixed doubles tie, India’s Samarveer and Radhika Sharma lost 16-21, 15-21 to Adrian Pratama and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu.

Ayush Shetty then lost his boys’ singles match 21-18, 15-21, 19-21 to Alwi Farhan.

Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj however, won her girl’s singles match against Ruzana 21-18, 10-21, 23-21.

But India’s boys’ doubles pair of Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana lost 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 to Muhammad Al Farizi and Nikolaus Joaquin.

