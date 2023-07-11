Breaking News
India juniors lose mixed team event to Indonesia in Asia Badminton Championships

India juniors lose mixed team event to Indonesia in Asia Badminton Championships

Updated on: 11 July,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

India suffered a 1-3 defeat to Indonesia to sign off their mixed team event campaign at the quarter-final stage of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Monday.


Also Read: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu eye glory at US Open Super 300 event


In the mixed doubles tie, India’s Samarveer and Radhika Sharma lost 16-21, 15-21 to Adrian Pratama and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu. 


Ayush Shetty then lost his boys’ singles match 21-18, 15-21, 19-21 to Alwi Farhan. 

Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj however, won her girl’s singles match against Ruzana 21-18, 10-21, 23-21. 

But India’s boys’ doubles pair of Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana lost 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 to Muhammad Al Farizi and Nikolaus Joaquin.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india indonesia badminton sports news

