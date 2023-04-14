India lose 0-3 to China at Tashkent

In the first opening singles match of the tie, India’s Rutuja Bhosale was outclassed 3-6, 5-7 by China’s Xinyu Jiang. The seasoned Ankita Raina also failed to live up to her expectations, losing 5-7, 1-6 against Yue Yuan in the second singles match, as China took an unassailable 2-0 lead

Ankita Raina. Pic/AFP

India were outplayed 0-3 by China in their third tie and slumped to the third position in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition of the Bille Jean King Cup here on Thursday.

In the first opening singles match of the tie, India's Rutuja Bhosale was outclassed 3-6, 5-7 by China's Xinyu Jiang. The seasoned Ankita Raina also failed to live up to her expectations, losing 5-7, 1-6 against Yue Yuan in the second singles match, as China took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The pair of Xinyu Jiang and Zhaoxuan Yang steamrolled the Indian duo of Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-0, 6-1.

