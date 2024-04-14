India lose to New Zealand 1-2, miss out on BJKC play-offs berth

India remained in Asia/Oceania Group I by finishing third in the tournament. Rutuja Bhosale put India ahead with her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Monique Barry in the opening singles
Ankita Raina could not win the crucial second singles and later lost the decisive doubles match with partner Prarthana Thombare as a historic play-offs place slipped out of India’s grasp after a 1-2 defeat to New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) here on Saturday.
India remained in Asia/Oceania Group I by finishing third in the tournament. Rutuja Bhosale put India ahead with her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Monique Barry in the opening singles.
Raina needed to win the next match against World No. 169 Lulu Sun, but was outgunned 2-6, 0-6. A victory in that match would have earned India a place in the play-offs for the first time. India had another chance in the doubles, but the combo of Raina and Thombare lost the contest 1-6 5-7 to Paige Hourigan and Erin Routliffe.
