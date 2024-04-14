Breaking News
India lose to New Zealand 1-2, miss out on BJKC play-offs berth

Updated on: 14 April,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Changsha (China)
PTI |

India remained in Asia/Oceania Group I by finishing third in the tournament. Rutuja Bhosale put India ahead with her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Monique Barry in the opening singles

Ankita Raina

Ankita Raina could not win the crucial second singles and later lost the decisive doubles match with partner Prarthana Thombare as a historic play-offs place slipped out of India’s grasp after a 1-2 defeat to New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) here on Saturday.


India remained in Asia/Oceania Group I by finishing third in the tournament. Rutuja Bhosale put India ahead with her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Monique Barry in the opening singles.


Raina needed to win the next match against World  No. 169 Lulu Sun, but was outgunned 2-6, 0-6. A victory in that match would have earned India a place in the play-offs for the first time. India had another chance in the doubles, but the combo of Raina and Thombare lost the contest 1-6 5-7 to Paige Hourigan and Erin Routliffe.

