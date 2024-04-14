India remained in Asia/Oceania Group I by finishing third in the tournament. Rutuja Bhosale put India ahead with her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Monique Barry in the opening singles

Ankita Raina

Listen to this article India lose to New Zealand 1-2, miss out on BJKC play-offs berth x 00:00

Ankita Raina could not win the crucial second singles and later lost the decisive doubles match with partner Prarthana Thombare as a historic play-offs place slipped out of India’s grasp after a 1-2 defeat to New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) here on Saturday.

Also Read:Nadal to make ATP return next week in Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT

India remained in Asia/Oceania Group I by finishing third in the tournament. Rutuja Bhosale put India ahead with her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Monique Barry in the opening singles.

Raina needed to win the next match against World No. 169 Lulu Sun, but was outgunned 2-6, 0-6. A victory in that match would have earned India a place in the play-offs for the first time. India had another chance in the doubles, but the combo of Raina and Thombare lost the contest 1-6 5-7 to Paige Hourigan and Erin Routliffe.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever