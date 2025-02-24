Breaking News
Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Wadala: Toddler run over, mother injured
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Nashik Kumbh Mela preparations gather momentum
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India men look to end home phase on a high vs Eng eves hope to deny Dutch

India men look to end home phase on a high vs Eng; eves hope to deny Dutch

Updated on: 24 February,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

The likes of Mandeep Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh finding their rhythm in the 3-1 and 4-0 victories against Ireland bodes well for India

India men look to end home phase on a high vs Eng; eves hope to deny Dutch

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India men look to end home phase on a high vs Eng; eves hope to deny Dutch
x
00:00

Back-to-back victories against Ireland would have given fourth placed India the confidence to beat England in the FIH men’s Pro League contest on Monday, in a bid to close out the home leg on a high.


The likes of Mandeep Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh finding their rhythm in the 3-1 and 4-0 victories against Ireland bodes well for India.


Meanwhile, the women’s team are faced with the tough task of stopping the mighty Dutch. Placed seventh, the Indian eves would hope the confidence gained from beating Germany 1-0 will hold them in good stead.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey hockey news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK