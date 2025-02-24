India men look to end home phase on a high vs Eng; eves hope to deny Dutch

The likes of Mandeep Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh finding their rhythm in the 3-1 and 4-0 victories against Ireland bodes well for India

Back-to-back victories against Ireland would have given fourth placed India the confidence to beat England in the FIH men’s Pro League contest on Monday, in a bid to close out the home leg on a high.

The likes of Mandeep Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh finding their rhythm in the 3-1 and 4-0 victories against Ireland bodes well for India.

Meanwhile, the women’s team are faced with the tough task of stopping the mighty Dutch. Placed seventh, the Indian eves would hope the confidence gained from beating Germany 1-0 will hold them in good stead.

