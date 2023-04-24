Breaking News
India men’s recurve team settle for silver; Dhiraj bags bronze

24 April,2023
PTI |

In pursuit of their first World Cup gold medal since 2010, the men’s recurve team, comprising Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara, bounced back from 0-4 deficit to level the scores and force a shoot-off.

The Indian men’s recurve team—B Dhiraj (left), Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai (right)

The Indian men’s recurve team clinched a silver medal after losing to China by the thinnest of margins in a shoot-off at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.


In pursuit of their first World Cup gold medal since 2010, the men’s recurve team, comprising Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara, bounced back from 0-4 deficit to level the scores and force a shoot-off.



But the Indian trio went down 4-5 (54-55, 50-56, 59-58, 56-55, 28-28*) with the Chinese team of Li Zhongyuan, Qi Xiangshuo and Wei Shahoxu hitting an X (closer to the centre) in the shoot-off in a dramatic finish.


Dhiraj Bommadevara
Dhiraj Bommadevara

Dhiraj then went on to grab a second medal in his World Cup debut when the 20-year-old Army man defeated Ilfat Abdullin of Kazakhstan 7-3 (28-28, 29-26, 28-29, 29-27, 29-27) to bag the bronze in individual recurve section.

Dhiraj would regret missing out on a silver as he squandered a 4-0 lead against Dan Olaru of Moldova to go down 6-4 (27-26, 28-27, 28-29, 26-28, 28-30) in the semi-final. India thus ended their campaign with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Also Read: Double joy for archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam

