'India ready to host 2036 Olympics': HM Amit Shah

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Haldwani
PTI |

I can say it today that India has a very bright future in sports

Amit Shah

The closing ceremony of the 38th National Games began here on Friday with home minister Amit Shah as its guest of honour asserting that the country is well on track to host a successful Olympics in 2036.


“I can say it today that India has a very bright future in sports. We are ready to host the Olympics in 2036,” Shah said in his address referring to India’s bid to host the Olympics in 2036 that is still in early stages.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


amit shah sports news

