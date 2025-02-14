I can say it today that India has a very bright future in sports

Amit Shah

'India ready to host 2036 Olympics': HM Amit Shah

The closing ceremony of the 38th National Games began here on Friday with home minister Amit Shah as its guest of honour asserting that the country is well on track to host a successful Olympics in 2036.

“I can say it today that India has a very bright future in sports. We are ready to host the Olympics in 2036,” Shah said in his address referring to India’s bid to host the Olympics in 2036 that is still in early stages.

