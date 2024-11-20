India retain title with 1-0 win over China

Japan finished third after defeating Malaysia 4-1 in the third-fourth place classification match earlier in the day

India’s Deepika (extreme right) celebrates her goal during the final against China in Rajgir, Bihar, yesterday. Pic/PTI

Young striker Deepika turned out to be the star once again with a fine reverse hit goal as India retained their women’s Asian Champions Trophy title after edging past Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in a pulsating final here Wednesday.

Deepika scored the winner for India from a penalty corner in the 31st minute to finish as the tournament’s highest goal getter with 11 strikes. India had earlier stunned China 3-0 in the league stages of the tournament.

It was India’s third ACT title after winning the top honours in 2016 and 2023. The Indian team are now the most successful side in the tournament’s history alongside South Korea with three titles each. China, on the other hand, will have to settle for their third runner-up finish.

Japan finished third after defeating Malaysia 4-1 in the third-fourth place classification match earlier in the day.

