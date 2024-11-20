Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India retain title with 1 0 win over China

Updated on: 21 November,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Rajgir (Bihar)
PTI |

Japan finished third after defeating Malaysia 4-1 in the third-fourth place classification match earlier in the day

India’s Deepika (extreme right) celebrates her goal during the final against China in Rajgir, Bihar, yesterday. Pic/PTI

Young striker Deepika turned out to be the star once again with a fine reverse hit goal as India retained their women’s Asian Champions Trophy title after edging past Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in a pulsating final here Wednesday.


Deepika scored the winner for India from a penalty corner in the 31st minute to finish as the tournament’s highest goal getter with 11 strikes. India had earlier stunned China 3-0 in the league stages of the tournament.


Also Read: ‘I have left a legacy’


It was India’s third ACT title after winning the top honours in 2016 and 2023. The Indian team are now the most successful side in the tournament’s history alongside South Korea with three titles each. China, on the other hand, will have to settle for their third runner-up finish.

Japan finished third after defeating Malaysia 4-1 in the third-fourth place classification match earlier in the day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

