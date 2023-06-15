Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy: 'All armed forces on standby for relief operation'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc
Maharashtra: One more held for death threats to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, his MLA brother
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
No Honking Day: 2,116 motorists booked by Mumbai Traffic Police in one day
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Ronaldo Singh creates national record in Asian Track Cycling Championship

India's Ronaldo Singh creates national record in Asian Track Cycling Championship

Updated on: 15 June,2023 04:02 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ronaldo Singh, who is a part of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) finished tenth and qualified for R16 in men's sprint

India's Ronaldo Singh creates national record in Asian Track Cycling Championship

Ronaldo Singh (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
India's Ronaldo Singh creates national record in Asian Track Cycling Championship
x
00:00

Ronaldo Singh on Thursday scripted a new national record in men's spring qualification after clocking 9.877 seconds at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Niali, Malaysia.


Ronaldo, who is a part of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) finished tenth and qualified for R16 in men's sprint.


"Ace Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created a New NR in Men's Sprint Qualification (200m Flying Time Trial) after clocking 9.877s as he finished 10th at the Asian Track Cycling Championships,' the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.


Competing at the National Velodrome in Nilai, the 21-year-old from Manipur improved his own NR by 0.033s.

Also Read: Indian athletes aim for Asian Games qualification at National Inter-State C'ship

In the last edition of the tournament in New Delhi, Ronaldo had scripted history by becoming the first Indian cyclist to win a silver in a continental tournament in the senior category.

He had finished second in the sprint event. In the same tournament, he had also won bronze medals in 1km time trial and team sprint events.

(With PTI inputs)

sports sports news Sports Update Sports Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK