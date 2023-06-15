India's Ronaldo Singh creates national record in Asian Track Cycling Championship

Ronaldo Singh, who is a part of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) finished tenth and qualified for R16 in men's sprint

Ronaldo Singh (Pic: AFP)

Ronaldo Singh on Thursday scripted a new national record in men's spring qualification after clocking 9.877 seconds at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Niali, Malaysia.

Ronaldo, who is a part of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) finished tenth and qualified for R16 in men's sprint.

"Ace Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created a New NR in Men's Sprint Qualification (200m Flying Time Trial) after clocking 9.877s as he finished 10th at the Asian Track Cycling Championships,' the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Competing at the National Velodrome in Nilai, the 21-year-old from Manipur improved his own NR by 0.033s.

In the last edition of the tournament in New Delhi, Ronaldo had scripted history by becoming the first Indian cyclist to win a silver in a continental tournament in the senior category.

He had finished second in the sprint event. In the same tournament, he had also won bronze medals in 1km time trial and team sprint events.

