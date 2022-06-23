Breaking News
Cycling: Ronaldo Singh wins silver in sprint event of Asian Track Championship

Updated on: 23 June,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
This was his third medal of the championships. He had earlier won bronze medals in 1km time trial and team sprint events.

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh


Top Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh dished out the best performance of his career as he clinched a silver medal in the sprint event of the senior category on the concluding day of the Asian Track Championship here on Wednesday. This was his third medal of the championships. He had earlier won bronze medals in 1km time trial and team sprint events.

On Wednesday, he gave a tough fight to Japan’s experienced rider Kento Yamasaki but finished with a silver. Yamasaki defeated Ronaldo in back-to-back races to finish at the top of the podium. Kazakhstan’s Andrey Chugay won the bronze in the event.


