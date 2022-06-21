India win two bronze on Day Three of Asian Track Cycling Championship

Ronaldo Singh bagged the country’s first-ever international medal in the 1km time trial event

India enjoyed a successful outing at the Asian Track Cycling Championship with two bronze medals here on Monday. Ronaldo Singh bagged the country’s first-ever international medal in the 1km time trial event.

After three days, India have 20 medals in the kitty. World Jr champion and Asian record holder Ronaldo pedalled with a speed of 58.254 km/hr and clocked 1:01.798s to come in the leaderboard. He won the bronze medal in the 1km time trial event of men’s senior category. This was India’s first medal in the event.

