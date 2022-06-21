Manpreet Singh returns as India captain for CWG hockey squad

Hockey India (HI) had initially decided to send a second-string team to the CWG due to the short turnaround time between the Birmingham event and the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics

India on Monday named a full-strength 18-member senior men’s hockey squad for the Commonwealth Games with Manpreet Singh returning as captain and dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh as his deputy.

Hockey India (HI) had initially decided to send a second-string team to the CWG due to the short turnaround time between the Birmingham event and the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, with the Asian Games now postponed to next year owing to the Covid-19 situation in China, HI decided to pick a strong team for the prestigious event, scheduled to begin from July 28. India have been grouped in Pool B along side England, Canada, Wales and Ghana.

The two-time former silver medallists will begin their campaign on July 31 against Ghana. Manpreet had led India to a historic bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

