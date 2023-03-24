India shuttlers HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth exit Swiss Open

Kidambi Srikanth was the first to crash out, losing to Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee 20-22, 17-21

HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth. Pic/AFP, AP

World No. 9 and fifth seed HS Prannoy made a stunning second-round exit from the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament after losing 8-21, 8-21 in straight games against unseeded Christo Popov of France here on Thursday.

Also read: All England Badminton Championship 2023: Thrillers for starters

Kidambi Srikanth was the first to crash out, losing to Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee 20-22, 17-21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever