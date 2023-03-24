Breaking News
India shuttlers HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth exit Swiss Open

Updated on: 24 March,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Basel
PTI |

Kidambi Srikanth was the first to crash out, losing to Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee 20-22, 17-21

India shuttlers HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth exit Swiss Open

HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth. Pic/AFP, AP


 World No. 9 and fifth seed HS Prannoy made a stunning second-round exit from the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament after losing 8-21, 8-21 in straight games against unseeded Christo Popov of France here on Thursday.


Also read: All England Badminton Championship 2023: Thrillers for starters



Kidambi Srikanth was the first to crash out, losing to Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee 20-22, 17-21.


