India stun Australia 4-3 in third Test

Harmanpreet Singh

A fighting India scored a last minute goal to stun World No.1 side Australia 4-3 in the third hockey Test and notch up their first win in 13 matches on Wednesday.

It was a rare win for India against Australia, who had thrashed them 7-0 in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games final earlier this year.

The famous win also kept the five-match series alive with Australia leading 2-1. India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests.

The fourth match will be played here on Saturday and the final one on Sunday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (12th minute), Abhishek (47th), Shamsher Singh (57th) and Akashdeep Singh (60th) scored for India.

Australia’s goals came from the sticks of Jack Welch (25th), skipper Aran Zalewski (32nd) and Nathan Ephraums (59th).

Both the teams started on a patient note, trying to keep their defence intact while looking for counter-attacks.

Australia had the first chance in the seventh minute.

It was a scramble in front of the India goal but Krishan Bahadur Pathak denied the hosts with some desperate goalkeeping.

