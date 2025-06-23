Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2025 01:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Lalit Upadhyay (pic: X/@lalithockey)

India's hockey veteran Lalit Upadhyay has announced his retirement from his illustrious career. His decade-long career saw him clinch the bronze medals in the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games.

Making his debut for India during the 2014 World Cup, Lalit's career has been noteworthy as he clinched two Olympic medals.


He was a part of India's squad that scripted history in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and later also helped the nation win its second medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.


Apart from the Olympics, the 31-year-old has also registered victories in the Asian Champions Trophy 2016 and Asia Cup 2017, in which he scored four goals.

His medal-laden career includes a bronze at the 2017 Hockey World League Final 2017, a silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy, a bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, and gold at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

He was also a part of the squads that finished third in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 and won gold at the 2022 Asian Games.

In recognition of his contributions to Indian hockey, Lalit Upadhyay was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021.

"This journey began in a small village, with limited resources but limitless dreams," Lalit announced his decision through a heartfelt social media post shortly after India's final match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season against Belgium on Sunday. Taking to X:

Speaking about Lalit's remarkable career, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "Lalit has been one of the most graceful and dedicated forwards of his generation. Whether it was a crucial Olympic match or a league game, he always wore the Indian jersey with pride and played with heart".

"His journey from the narrow lanes of Varanasi to standing on the Olympic podium twice is nothing short of inspirational. We thank him for his selfless service to Indian hockey and wish him the very best for the next phase of his life," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

