India win 14 medals including five gold in Asia Pickleball Games

Updated on: 05 November,2024 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nitten Kirttane captured gold medal in the 50+ open men's singles while Vishal Jadhav secured silver in the 35+ open men's singles

India win 14 medals including five gold in Asia Pickleball Games

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Indian players won a total of 14 medals comprising five gold, four silver, and five bronze in the Asia Pickleball Games held in Taiwan recently.


Nitten Kirttane captured the gold medal in the 50+ open men's singles while Vishal Jadhav secured silver in the 35+ open men's singles.


Khushi Sachdeva and Shraddha Damani each won silver in the 19+ and 35+ women's singles in the 4.0 category, respectively, while Sandeep Tawde added another silver in the 50+ men's singles in the 4.0 category.


In doubles, Kirttane and Tawde triumphed to claim the gold in the 50+ Open Men's Doubles, adding to Vanshik Kapadia and Tejas Mahajan's gold in the 19+ open men's doubles.

Also Read: Mumbai named host city for prestigious World Pickleball Championship

Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare also won gold in the 19+ open mixed doubles, while Jadhav and Isha Lakhani clinched gold in the 35+ open mixed doubles.

Abhishek Dethan (in 35+ men's singles 4.0), Johann Fernandes (35+ open women's singles), Thakare-Sachdeva (19+ open women's doubles), Damani-Fernandes (35+ women's doubles 4.0) and Chetan Sanil-Tawde (50+ men's doubles 4.0) won the bronze medals for India.

The event saw participation from countries such as Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, China, Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia apart from India.

"The success of our players is a result of their hard work, passion and dedication for Pickleball, both as a career sport as well as a leisure activity," said All India Pickleball Association president Arvind Prabhoo.

(With agency inputs)

