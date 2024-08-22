Actor, who picked up Chennai franchise in World Pickleball League, cites her own example to reveal how young girls are pushed towards academics rather than sport

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the announcement of the World Pickleball League in Mumbai recently. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Samantha’s Pickleball plan for girls! x 00:00

It’s rare for a Bollywood super star or mega rich business owner to step into the world of franchise sport for a social cause. But that’s exactly what actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has done, with the purchase of the Chennai franchise in the Natekar Sports and Gaming-owned World Pickleball League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha is keen to encourage women to step out of their homes and play. And she is confident that through her new initiative she can increase female participation in sports and create opportunities for young women and girls.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins World Pickleball League as owner of Team Chennai

The actor took to social media to cite her own example to drive home her point. “To the little girl in Class III, who longed to play with her brothers, but couldn’t, ‘cos only boys could play rough, and she was ‘too tiny’. To the young girl in Class VIII who was told to focus on getting a 100 in math because volleyball could wait. To the Class X prefect who toiled away, putting academics first because board exams were ‘priority.’ I’ve grown up to realise the need for sport, the need for movement, and the belief that everyone can—and should—play,” Samantha wrote to her massive 35.6 million Instagram following.

“Picking up a pickleball team wasn’t just a decision; it was a conviction. A nod to the younger me and a commitment to every little girl who’s been told she can’t,” she added.