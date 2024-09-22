India wins maiden Chess Olympiad title

Grandmaster and World Championship challenger Gukesh beat Vladimir Fedoseev, while Erigaisi prevailed over Jan Subelj

D Gukesh (Pic: File Pic)

India on Sunday scripted history as it won its maiden gold medal in the 45th Chess Olympiad after D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi won their respective matches against Slovenia in the 11th round match here.

Grandmaster and World Championship challenger Gukesh beat Vladimir Fedoseev, while Erigaisi prevailed over Jan Subelj. Even if the Indians lose in the remaining two games, they will win the gold as they needed just a draw in the 11th round to win the title.

