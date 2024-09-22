Breaking News
India wins maiden Chess Olympiad title

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:32 PM IST  |  Budapest
PTI |

Grandmaster and World Championship challenger Gukesh beat Vladimir Fedoseev, while Erigaisi prevailed over Jan Subelj

D Gukesh (Pic: File Pic)

India on Sunday scripted history as it won its maiden gold medal in the 45th Chess Olympiad after D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi won their respective matches against Slovenia in the 11th round match here.


Also Read: India A win Duleep Trophy, see Riyan Parag's post with the trophy



Grandmaster and World Championship challenger Gukesh beat Vladimir Fedoseev, while Erigaisi prevailed over Jan Subelj. Even if the Indians lose in the remaining two games, they will win the gold as they needed just a draw in the 11th round to win the title.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

