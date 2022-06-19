India women stun Olympic silver medallists Argentina in Hockey Pro League game

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 June,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Gurjit’s (37th, 61st minutes) two penalty corner conversions and Lalremsiami’s (4th) field strike cancelled out Agustina Gorzelany’s (22, 37th, 45th) hat-trick to take the match into the shoot-out, which India won 2-1

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Gurjit Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women’s hockey team dished out a spirited performance to stun Olympic silver medallist Argentina 2-1 in the shoot-out after a 3-3 stalemate in regulation time in the first match of the double-leg FIH Pro League tie here on Saturday.

Gurjit’s (37th, 61st minutes) two penalty corner conversions and Lalremsiami’s (4th) field strike cancelled out Agustina Gorzelany’s (22, 37th, 45th) hat-trick to take the match into the shoot-out.




In the shoot-out, Neha Goyal and Sonika scored for India, while Victoria Granatto was the lone scorer for reigning Pro League champions Argentina as the Savita Punia-led side registered a famous win and avenged their 1-2 defeat against the same opponents in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals.

The Indians started strongly in the match, dominating the early exchanges.

