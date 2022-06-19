India women stun Olympic silver medallists Argentina in Hockey Pro League game

Gurjit’s (37th, 61st minutes) two penalty corner conversions and Lalremsiami’s (4th) field strike cancelled out Agustina Gorzelany’s (22, 37th, 45th) hat-trick to take the match into the shoot-out, which India won 2-1

Gurjit Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women’s hockey team dished out a spirited performance to stun Olympic silver medallist Argentina 2-1 in the shoot-out after a 3-3 stalemate in regulation time in the first match of the double-leg FIH Pro League tie here on Saturday.

Gurjit’s (37th, 61st minutes) two penalty corner conversions and Lalremsiami’s (4th) field strike cancelled out Agustina Gorzelany’s (22, 37th, 45th) hat-trick to take the match into the shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Neha Goyal and Sonika scored for India, while Victoria Granatto was the lone scorer for reigning Pro League champions Argentina as the Savita Punia-led side registered a famous win and avenged their 1-2 defeat against the same opponents in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals.

The Indians started strongly in the match, dominating the early exchanges.

