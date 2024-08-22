Breaking News
India wrestler Dahiya wins 110kg bronze

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Jordan
PTI

Ronak Dahiya

India’s Ronak Dahiya bagged the bronze medal in the 110kg Greco-Roman category at the U-17 World Wrestling Championship here.


In the bronze medal play-off, Ronak, currently ranked two in the world in his age-group weight category, comfortably disposed the challenge of Turkey’s Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India’s first medal from the championship on Tuesday.



In the semi-final, Ronak had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

