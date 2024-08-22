India wrestler Dahiya wins 110kg bronze

In the semi-final, Ronak had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary.

Ronak Dahiya

India’s Ronak Dahiya bagged the bronze medal in the 110kg Greco-Roman category at the U-17 World Wrestling Championship here.

In the bronze medal play-off, Ronak, currently ranked two in the world in his age-group weight category, comfortably disposed the challenge of Turkey’s Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India’s first medal from the championship on Tuesday.

In the semi-final, Ronak had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary.

