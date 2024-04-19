Indian freestyle wrestler Aman misses out on Paris qualification

Asia Olympic qualifiers is the second-last qualifying event for Paris Olympics. The last chance to qualify for Paris Games will be the World Qualifiers at Turkey in May

Aman Sehrawat

In a huge setback to Indian wrestling, Aman Sehrawat missed out on securing a berth for the Paris Games after losing his semi-final at the Asian Olympic Qualifier, while Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal were not allowed to compete after they reported late for weigh-in, here on Friday.

Competing in 57kg category, Aman began in tremendous fashion, trampling his first two rivals—Yerassyl Mukhtaruly and Sunggwon Kim—by technical superiority but was pinned by Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev after falling behind by 10 points. Among all the wrestlers in men’s freestyle category Asian Games bronze medallist Aman was the country’s biggest hope to win a quota place.

