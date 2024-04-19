Breaking News
We are behind schedule on Oly selections Jaspal Rana
We are behind schedule on Oly selections: Jaspal Rana

Updated on: 20 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

“Nobody knows so far who is going and who is not going. That puts a lot of pressure on the players who have won quota places,” Rana added

Jaspal Rana

Legendary pistol marksman Jaspal Rana has expressed grave concerns over the delay in naming the Indian shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics, saying it will leave the selected shooters with little time for the final phase of preparations.


Also Read: Esha, Bhavesh on top on Day One of trials


Several countries, including the US and Italy, and many European powerhouses have announced their squads and their shooters are in the final phase of fine-tuning their skills for the Olympics, even as India commenced its nearly month-long exercise on Friday.  “We are not in the same category of training and preparation as other people are getting around the world. They [strong countries in shooting sport] have already selected their teams and started their training and we are behind schedule,” said Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee shooter Rana in harsh comments against the NRAI’s policy.


“Nobody knows so far who is going and who is not going. That puts a lot of pressure on the players who have won quota places,” Rana added.

