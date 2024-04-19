“Nobody knows so far who is going and who is not going. That puts a lot of pressure on the players who have won quota places,” Rana added

Jaspal Rana

Listen to this article We are behind schedule on Oly selections: Jaspal Rana x 00:00

Legendary pistol marksman Jaspal Rana has expressed grave concerns over the delay in naming the Indian shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics, saying it will leave the selected shooters with little time for the final phase of preparations.

Also Read: Esha, Bhavesh on top on Day One of trials

ADVERTISEMENT

Several countries, including the US and Italy, and many European powerhouses have announced their squads and their shooters are in the final phase of fine-tuning their skills for the Olympics, even as India commenced its nearly month-long exercise on Friday. “We are not in the same category of training and preparation as other people are getting around the world. They [strong countries in shooting sport] have already selected their teams and started their training and we are behind schedule,” said Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee shooter Rana in harsh comments against the NRAI’s policy.

“Nobody knows so far who is going and who is not going. That puts a lot of pressure on the players who have won quota places,” Rana added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever