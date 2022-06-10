Indian judokas leave for Spain after securing last-minute visas

The contingent, including 15 men and as many women judokas besides six coaches and support staff, initially struggled to get visas. The Sports Ministry then coordinated with the MEA to get their travel documents cleared

Representational images. Pic/iStock

A 36-member Indian judo team on Thursday left for Spain to participate in the European Open, starting Saturday after securing visas for their travel following intervention of Ministry of External Affairs.

The contingent, including 15 men and as many women judokas besides six coaches and support staff, initially struggled to get visas. The Sports Ministry then coordinated with the MEA to get their travel documents cleared. This is the first international exposure the judo team in three years.

