Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian judokas leave for Spain after securing last-minute visas

Indian judokas leave for Spain after securing last-minute visas

Updated on: 10 June,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The contingent, including 15 men and as many women judokas besides six coaches and support staff, initially struggled to get visas. The Sports Ministry then coordinated with the MEA to get their travel documents cleared

Indian judokas leave for Spain after securing last-minute visas

Representational images. Pic/iStock


A 36-member Indian judo team on Thursday left for Spain to participate in the European Open, starting Saturday after securing visas for their travel following intervention of Ministry of External Affairs.

The contingent, including 15 men and as many women judokas besides six coaches and support staff, initially struggled to get visas. The Sports Ministry then coordinated with the MEA to get their travel documents cleared. This is the first international exposure the judo team in three years.




Also Read: Swastika Ghosh moves Delhi HC over exclusion from CWG squad


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK