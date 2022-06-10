Swastika Ghosh moves Delhi HC over exclusion from CWG squad

Swastika Ghosh's father and coach Sandeep Ghosh said, she is No.4 as per the selection criteria and should be in the team

Swastika Ghosh on Thursday became the third table tennis player to approach the Delhi High Court over exclusion from India’s Commonwealth Games squad.

Her father and coach Sandeep Ghosh said that they have filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court and the matter will be heard on Friday.

“She is No.4 as per the selection criteria and should be in the team,” said the father. Diya Chitale and Manush Shah had also sought the HC’s intervention in the matter.

