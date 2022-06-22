Indian Junior women’s hockey team hold The Netherlands at 2-2 in U-23 five-nation tournament

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:40 AM IST  |  Dublin
The Indian women’s side will lock horns against Ukraine in their third match of the tournament today

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The Indian junior women’s hockey team came from behind to hold The Netherlands to a 2-2 draw at the U-23 five-nation tournament here.

Annu (19th minute) and Beauty Dungdung (37th) scored one goal apiece for India, while Brouwer Amber (13th) and Van Der Broek Belen (17th) were on target for the gritty Dutch side on Monday night. The Indian women’s side will lock horns against Ukraine in their third match of the tournament today.




