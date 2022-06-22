International Yoga Day: Leading Indian sports stars celebrate

On International Yoga Day, India’s leading sports stars practise and preach the ancient spiritual discipline

Manu Bhaker, Mithali Raj, Harbhajan Singh and Deepika Kumari

Manu Bhaker (shooter)

Yes, I do yoga everyday. Try for a week and see for yourself the change it makes in you both mentally and physically. If you’re confused, then you can start with a few sets of surya namaskar, breathing exercises and om ucchaaran.

Mithali Raj (cricketer)

A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. #InternationalYogaDay

Deepika Kumari (archer)

With the goodness of yoga, you can strengthen your body, mind, and soul as you live a better life. I wish you all a happy International Day of Yoga. #InternationalYogaDay #yoga #meditation #fitness #AppleWatch

Harbhajan Singh (cricketer)

Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, I urge everyone to practise yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong. #yoga #mindandsoul