International Yoga Day: Leading Indian sports stars celebrate

Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

On International Yoga Day, India’s leading sports stars practise and preach the ancient spiritual discipline

Manu Bhaker, Mithali Raj, Harbhajan Singh and Deepika Kumari


Manu Bhaker (shooter)

Yes, I do yoga everyday. Try for a week and see for yourself the change it makes in you both mentally and physically. If you’re confused, then you can start with a few sets of surya namaskar, breathing exercises and om ucchaaran.


Mithali Raj (cricketer)

A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. #InternationalYogaDay

Deepika Kumari (archer)

With the goodness of yoga, you can strengthen your body, mind, and soul as you live a better life. I wish you all a happy International Day of Yoga. #InternationalYogaDay #yoga #meditation #fitness #AppleWatch

Harbhajan Singh (cricketer)

Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, I urge everyone to practise yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong. #yoga #mindandsoul

