Indian men, women look to hit form against Germany, Spain

India skippers Harmanpreet Singh and Salima Tete (right)

Their campaign back on track after a jittery start, India will look to continue the winning momentum when they take on Paris Olympics silver medallist Germany in their next men’s FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.

India had a woeful start to their home leg matches of the Pro League, losing 1-3 to Spain in their opener. But the hosts bounced back strongly to tame Spain 2-0 in the return match on Sunday.

With three points from two games, India are currently sitting in eighth place in the standings. Germany, who will be playing their first match of the India leg, are placed just above India in seventh place with four points from as many games.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face a confident Spain in the doubleheader here.

After a promising start with a 3-2 victory over England in their opener, India narrowly missed out on a bonus point in their second game, losing 2-1 in a dramatic shootout regulation time ended at 2-2.

