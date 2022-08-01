Breaking News
Indian men’s lawn bowl pair in quarter-finals

Updated on: 01 August,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Dinesh Kumar (skip) and Sunil Bahadur (lead) won 18-15. The duo were 10-5 ahead after the eighth end and thwarted the English pair’s effort to make a comeback.

Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur. Pic/BAI Media


The Indian men’s pair of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur defeated England to advance to the quarter-finals of the lawn bowl event here on Sunday.

Dinesh Kumar (skip) and Sunil Bahadur (lead) won 18-15. The duo were 10-5 ahead after the eighth end and thwarted the English pair’s effort to make a comeback.

The Indian pair had gone down to Malaysia 14-17 in their first game on Friday, but bounced back with wins over Falkland Islands (36-4) and Cook Islands (15-8). 


Tania Choudhary defeated Shauna O’Neill of Northern Ireland 21-12 to record a consolation win in women’s singles competition. She had already bowed out of competition.

