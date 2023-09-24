Table tennis: Indian men’s, women’s teams advance to Asian Games pre-quarters

Indian women topped the group with two wins from two matches. The men blanked Tajikistan to top Group F

Harmeet Desai against Tajikistan on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Indian men’s and women’s table tennis teams advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nepal and Tajikistan respectively in Group F matches here on Saturday.

Indian women topped the group with two wins from two matches. The men blanked Tajikistan to top Group F.

Diya Chitale brushed aside Sikka Shreshta 11-1, 11-6, 11-8. Ayhika Mukherjee doubled India’s lead with a 11-3, 11-7, 11-2 victory over Nabita Shreshta. Sutirtha Mukherjee then outclassed Evana Thapa 11-1, 11-5, 11-2. Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula were rested for this round. The Indian men were equally dominant against the Tajik side. Manav Thakar beat Afzalkhon Mahmudov 11-8, 11-5, 11-8. Manush Shah maintained the tempo with a 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 victory over Ubaydullo Sultonov. Harmeet Desai won over Ibrokhim Ismoilzoda 11-1, 11-3, 11-5.

