Breaking News
Mumbai: House-of-cards heroes get ‘punishment posting’
Mumbai: ‘Flies in the face of G20 commitment’
Maharashtra: ‘Decision could raise concerns on quality of medical education’
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Asian Games Smooth for India

Asian Games: Smooth for India!

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Indians begin table tennis campaign with three wins in preliminary round as Yemen are blanked 3-0; Singapore beaten by men and women

Asian Games: Smooth for India!

Harmeet Desai, G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Asian Games: Smooth for India!
x
00:00

The Indian paddlers began their campaign at the Asian Games on a rousing note with both the men and women teams registering wins in their respective preliminary group matches here on Friday.


The men’s team started off with a 3-0 victory over Yemen and then beat Singapore 3-1 in their second Group F tie.


In their first tie of the Games, veteran Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai made short work of their Yemenese opponents.


Sathiyan defeated Ali Omar Ahmed 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in 14 minutes. Sharath, playing his last Asian Games, then beat Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran 11-3, 11-4, 11-6, to double India’s lead. Harmeet sealed the tie with an 11-1, 11-1, 11-7, win over Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani.

In their second tie of the day against Singapore, Sathiyan beat Izaac Young Quek 5-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9, while Harmeet got past Yew En Koen Pang 12-10, 11-8, 6-11, 6-11, 11-5.

Sharath, however, lost to Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 11-13, 8-11, 12-10, 5-11. But Sathiyan beat Pang 11-7, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6.The Indian women paddlers too had a good day as they defeated Singapore 3-2 in their opening Pool F fixture.

Ayhika Mukherjee lost 11-7, 2-11, 7-11, 10-12 to Jian Zeng.

But Manika Batra drew the scores level for India, defeating Jingyi Zhou 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3 and then Sreeja Akula gave India the lead with a fighting 12-14, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7 win over Xin Ru Wong.

Singapore took the tie into the decider when Batra lost 3-11, 11-3, 10-12, 12-10, 10-12 to Zeng. But Mukherjee ensured a positive start for the Indian women by a registering 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5 over Zhou. While the Indian men will take on Tajikistan in their next group match, the women will be up against Nepal. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Which of these hits is on your playlist this Women`s Day?
Asian Games 2023 sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK