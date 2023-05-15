Indian shooters fail to win medal on final day of ISSF Baku World Cup

India’s 22-year-old rifle 3P shooter Manini Kaushik finished sixth with a score of 415.6 in the finals after making it to the eight-shooter showdown on the back of a fine 579 in the qualification round

India failed to win a medal on the final day of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol with both the men’s rapid-fire pistol and women’s rifle 3-positions shooters coming up short here on Sunday.

India finished their campaign with four medals, including one gold, two silver and a bronze.

India’s 22-year-old rifle 3P shooter Manini Kaushik finished sixth with a score of 415.6 in the finals after making it to the eight-shooter showdown on the back of a fine 579 in the qualification round.

Compatriot Anjum Moudgil was 18th with a qualification round score of 573, while Sift Kaur Samra shot 571 for a 21st-place finish. Shriyanka Sadangi and Nishchal, playing for ranking points only, shot scores of 572 and 569 respectively.

