Indian shooters fail to win medal on final day of ISSF Baku World Cup

Updated on: 15 May,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  Baku
PTI

India’s 22-year-old rifle 3P shooter Manini Kaushik finished sixth with a score of 415.6 in the finals after making it to the eight-shooter showdown on the back of a fine 579 in the qualification round

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India failed to win a medal on the final day of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol with both the men’s rapid-fire pistol and women’s rifle 3-positions shooters coming up short here on Sunday.


India finished their campaign with four medals, including one gold, two silver and a bronze.



Also Read: India's Divya and Sarabjot win mixed team pistol gold at Baku World Cup 


India’s 22-year-old rifle 3P shooter Manini Kaushik finished sixth with a score of 415.6 in the finals after making it to the eight-shooter showdown on the back of a fine 579 in the qualification round.

Compatriot Anjum Moudgil was 18th with a qualification round score of 573, while Sift Kaur Samra shot 571 for a 21st-place finish. Shriyanka Sadangi and Nishchal, playing for ranking points only, shot scores of 572 and 569 respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

