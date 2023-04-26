Indian shuttlers eye improved show at Asian Championships

The 40th edition of the prestigious continental competition started here on Tuesday with the qualifying rounds, while the main draw comprising all the top players will happen only from Wednesday.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen

Top Indian shuttlers, including double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, will hope to find their rhythm as they begin their campaign in the main draw of the Asia Badminton Championships, here on Wednesday.

The 40th edition of the prestigious continental competition started here on Tuesday with the qualifying rounds, while the main draw comprising all the top players will happen only from Wednesday.

It will be a tough task for India to return with a medal, considering most of the top players have been struggling with rhythm and form this season. India have so far won 17 medals at ABC with Dinesh Khanna claiming the lone gold in 1965 and the likes of Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya will have to really play out of their skins to break the title drought.

Also, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has decided to conduct a selection trial from May 4 to 7 to pick the team for the upcoming Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

